Voters have no right to question government when they don’t exercise their franchise: Telangana Governor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Voters have no right to criticise or demand anything from the government when they don’t exercise their franchise on the polling day, Governor ESL Narasimhan said.

Speaking at the ninth National Voters Day celebrations held at Ravindra Bharathi on Friday, Governor said election is the most important process in the Parliament democracy.

‘’When you don’t vote you have no business to question the government. You can question the government on failures or any shortcomings, if you have voted,” he said.

“During polling day, many voters stay at home and relax in the air condition rooms.”

‘’You are going to decide the future. Your future lies in your hands by exercising your vote, be careful in selecting right candidates to whom you are going to vote and make sure your lives are made happy in years ahead,” he said.

He congratulated Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar as well as State Election Commissioner Nagi Reddy for the peaceful conduct of the recent Assembly and Panchayat polls.

Earlier, he along with all the students and officials took an oath to cast their vote without any fear and launched voters help line 1950 for the convenience of the voters.