Home States Telangana

Voters have no right to question government when they don’t exercise their franchise: Telangana Governor

Voters have no right to criticise or demand anything from the government when they don’t exercise their franchise on the polling day, Governor ESL Narasimhan said.

Published: 26th January 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Governor ESL Narasimhan, TS CEO Rajat Kumar and TS Election Commissioner Nagi Reddy release the poster of ‘My vote call toll free No 1950’ at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad on Friday | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Voters have no right to criticise or demand anything from the government when they don’t exercise their franchise on the polling day, Governor ESL Narasimhan said.

Speaking at the ninth National Voters Day celebrations held at Ravindra Bharathi on Friday, Governor said election is the most important process in the Parliament democracy.

‘’When you don’t vote you have no business to question the government. You can question the government on failures or any shortcomings, if you have voted,” he said.

“During polling day, many voters stay at home and relax in the air condition rooms.”

‘’You are going to decide the future. Your future lies in your hands by exercising your vote, be careful in selecting right candidates to whom you are going to vote and make sure your lives are made happy in years ahead,” he said.

He congratulated Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar as well as State Election Commissioner Nagi Reddy for the peaceful conduct of the recent Assembly and Panchayat polls.

Earlier, he along with all the students and officials took an oath to cast their vote without any fear and launched voters help line 1950 for the convenience of the voters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp