Yagam done, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to focus on politics

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the five-day Chandi Yagam concluding with purnahuti on Friday, the TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will now be shifting his focus to politics.

The immediate task before him is to select candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. According to sources, Rao will take some key decisions after February 5, when the Magha maasam (month) commences, and they include expansion of the Cabinet. According to sources, Rao may expand his Cabinet also on February 10, which is Vasanta Panchami day, or some other auspicious day.

The State government will present its vote-on-account budget, most likely in the second or third week of February after the Central government presents its vote-on-account budget.Before the presentation of the budget, the Chief Minister is expected to expand his Cabinet. Meanwhile, Rao will also start the exercise for selection of Lok Sabha candidates.

The TRS is confident of winning 16 Lok Sabha seats leaving Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat to AIMIM. The recent surveys too indicated that the TRS would get 16 Lok Sabha seats.

But, the TRS, if one goes by the voting pattern in the recent Assembly elections, is behind in two Lok Sabha seats — Mahabubabad and Khammam, the pink party getting 9,000 votes less than its main rival Congress in the former and 38,000 less votes than the same opponents in the latter.

The party sources, however, exuded confidence that the TRS would win Mahabubabad and Khammam seats too.

“The initial trends in the ongoing gram panchayat elections indicated a sharp rise in voting percentage in favour of TRS, when compared to the Assembly elections,” sources said.

Grand end to KCR’s yagam

Siddipet:The five-day Maharudra Sahitha Sahasra Chandi Yagam, performed by CM K Chandrashekar Rao, concluded at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Friday. On the concluding day, Homa Tarpana was done to four days of parayanalu and japam. About 1,000 kgs of payasa dravyam was used on the day.