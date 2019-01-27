80 per cent of reported swine flu cases from three Telangana districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Newly released year-wise and month-wise data on swine flu (2017 and 2018) indicate that more than 80 per cent of cases in Telangana were reported from Hyderabad, Medchal and Rangareddy districts. The rest of the cases were reported from the other districts.

It is imperative for people in the age group of 46 to 60 years to be wary of the symptoms of the air borne infection as most number of swine flu patients who were reported dead belonged to the same group, followed by the ones between 31 and 45 years.

In a note on ‘Preparation and effective management of H1N1’ issued by the State Health Department, it was mentioned that persons over 65 years of age, pregnant women, children below the age of five, people with lung, liver, or other diseases were at higher risk of contacting the infection.

While the month-wise data on swine flu cases in the past four years indicated that there were no clear trends that could help predict the increased frequency of the infection, health department officials said more often than not, the cases spiked during winter.

The number of swine flu cases peaked in last three months of 2016, but the same trend was not observed in 2017. However, more number of cases were reported during the corresponding time period in 2018.

Regarding the unusually high number of cases reported from three districts of the State — including the capital city — the joint director of Epidemics Cell Dr P Vikram Kumar said that this trend was observed due to high density of population in these districts.

“Since swine flu is an air borne infection, overcrowding in any place increases chances for the virus to spread,” Dr Vikram Kumar said. Across Hyderabad, the highest number of swine flu cases from January to October 22, 2018, were recorded in Malakpet and Dabeerpura clusters, followed by King Koti; meanwhile, it was lowest in Barkas, according to the Hyderabad district surveillance officer Dr Sri Harsha Yadav. Dr Vikram Kumar said that the guidelines for treatment have been issued to all District Medical and Health Officials (DMHO).