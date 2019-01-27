Home States Telangana

80 per cent of reported swine flu cases from three Telangana districts

Across Hyderabad, the highest number of swine flu cases from January to October 22, 2018, were recorded in Malakpet and Dabeerpura clusters, followed by King Koti.

Published: 27th January 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

A swine flu patient (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Newly released year-wise and month-wise data on swine flu (2017 and 2018) indicate that more than 80 per cent of cases in Telangana were reported from Hyderabad, Medchal and Rangareddy districts. The rest of the cases were reported from the other districts.

It is imperative for people in the age group of 46 to 60 years to be wary of the symptoms of the air borne infection as most number of swine flu patients who were reported dead belonged to the same group, followed by the ones between 31 and 45 years.

In a note on ‘Preparation and effective management of H1N1’ issued by the State Health Department, it was mentioned that persons over 65 years of age, pregnant women, children below the age of five, people with lung, liver, or other diseases were at higher risk of contacting the infection.

While the month-wise data on swine flu cases in the past four years indicated that there were no clear trends that could help predict the increased frequency of the infection, health department officials said more often than not, the cases spiked during winter.

The number of swine flu cases peaked in last three months of 2016, but the same trend was not observed in 2017. However, more number of cases were reported during the corresponding time period in 2018.

Regarding the unusually high number of cases reported from three districts of the State — including the capital city — the joint director of Epidemics Cell Dr P Vikram Kumar said that this trend was observed due to high density of population in these districts.

“Since swine flu is an air borne infection, overcrowding in any place increases chances for the virus to spread,” Dr Vikram Kumar said. Across Hyderabad, the highest number of swine flu cases from January to October 22, 2018, were recorded in Malakpet and Dabeerpura clusters, followed by King Koti; meanwhile, it was lowest in Barkas, according to the Hyderabad district surveillance officer Dr Sri Harsha Yadav. Dr Vikram Kumar said that the guidelines for treatment have been issued to all District Medical and Health Officials (DMHO).

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
swine flu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp