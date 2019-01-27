Experts advise consumers to check for leaks in new cylinders following rise in number of blasts

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The back-to-back LPG cylinder explosions in the State, recently, has brought to light the lack of precautions exercised while dealing with gas cylinders. More often than not, it is gas leaks that create blasts. Unfortunately, most consumers are still unaware of how to prevent leaks. In fact, the cause for the Vanasthalipuram gas cylinder blast — that claimed one person’s life and left another injured— was cited as gas leak from the cylinder, ignited by a spark.

Inspector of Vanasthalipuram A Venkatesh, said, “The gas had been leaking since morning in the household. Due to the connection of two high electricity consumption devices — a refrigerator and a washing machine — a short circuit was caused, eventually leading to the blast.”

The case was similar to the recent mishap in Kapra, that took occurred a few days ago killing two persons. It is important to note that in all the cases, gas leak is the primary reason for the blasts. But, how would gas leak all of a sudden? Experts pointed out that there were several reasons as to why gas would leak from the cylinder.

One might think that a sealed gas cylinder is safe to use at any time when needed. However, several things can go wrong with that. “The cylinder valve could be faulty and can lead to leakage. And this can arise due to repeated usage, as well. The delivery boys may not insist on checking but the consumers should ensure that there are no leaks,” said Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telangana LPG distributors association.

“Even repeated usage of the regulator can lead to it losing its threshold limit, reducing its functionality. The O-ring in it is something that has to be changed from time to time. Consumers also resort to sub-standard gas pipes which when cut by rodents cause gas to leak,” he added. According to the guidelines of gas cylinder rules laid out in 2005, the regulators must be changed from time to time. Besides, cylinders should never be stacked horizontally.