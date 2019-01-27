Jungle Bachao, Jungle Badhao, is the new mantra of K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Jungle Bachao, Jungle Badhao” is the new slogan of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the forest officials. The State government has decided to revoke Preventive Detention (PD) Act against smugglers of forest wood, timber, collect “green cess” and create a “green fund” for protection and development of the forest. Bringing a new Forest Act is also on the anvil.

In a stern warning to smugglers, the Chief Minister said that the government would act with an iron hand in protecting forests. At a review with forest officials here on Saturday, Rao instructed the authorities to appoint officers of highest integrity to protect the forests. Check-posts would be set up in large numbers in the forest area to ensure that not a small piece of wood would be taken out of the forest illegally.

The Chief Minister also instructed to constitute joint flying squads comprising armed policemen. Currently, the intelligence wing is involved in identifying those who are illegally felling trees in the forest and smuggling wood.

Rao said that the existing forest act of Telangana needs to be thoroughly reviewed and relooked and also to bring new act if necessary, to protect the forests and to punish the forest encroachers and smugglers. In accordance with the protection of forest, the State requires a new environment Act, the Chief Minister felt.

Rao also suggested a four-pronged strategy to protect the forest. First, the existing forest would be protected. Second, destroyed forest would be rejuvenated. Third, social forestry would be taken up in rural areas and fourth, urban forests would be developed in all the towns and cities.

“With the slogan protect the forest and increase the forest (Jungle Bachaao, Jungle Badaao) the forest officials should act. There is no use in conducting programmes like Haritha Haaram, when smugglers are destroying the forests,” Rao said. The motto of the government would be to bring wood smuggling to zero.

Rao also directed the officials to take stringent action against the smugglers, however influential they might be. “In case if TRS leaders or workers involved in smuggling, action should be taken against them,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that in addition to the CAMPA funds, the State would also levy green cess for protecting the forests. Donations would also be collected from MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other peoples’ representatives, besides using the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for protecting and developing forests. To ensure there was no dearth of funds for the development of forests, a “Green Fund” would also be created in the State, the Chief Minister said.

Four-pronged strategy

1. The existing forest needs to be protected in toto

2. Lost forest needs to be rejuvenated

3. Social forestry to be taken up in rural areas

4. Urban forests to be developed in all towns and cities