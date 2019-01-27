‘Need to save democratic institutions’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing doubts over the sanctity of democratic institutions in the country like the Election Commission and Reserve Bank of India (RBI), TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has said that the institutions which were built 70-years ago are being destroyed.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, the leader said that the Congress party lost the State Assembly elections owing to various reasons, and that victory and defeat were not new to the party.