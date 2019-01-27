Pawan ‘At Home’ with KCR, KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy skipped the Governor ESL Narasimhan’s ‘At Home’ programme on Saturday at Raj Bhavan, another leader from AP and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had a chat with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS working president KT Rama Rao.

Kalyan exchanged pleasantries with KCR and KTR separately. Sources , however, said it was just a courtesy and nothing else.

It may be mentioned here the Jana Sena chief found fault with TRS, when the party invited YSRC to work with the proposed Federal Front.