Home States Telangana

Pawan ‘At Home’ with KCR, KTR

It may be mentioned here the Jana Sena chief found fault with  TRS when the party invited YSRC to work with the proposed Federal Front.

Published: 27th January 2019 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy skipped the Governor ESL Narasimhan’s ‘At Home’ programme on Saturday at Raj Bhavan, another leader from AP and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had a chat with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS working president KT Rama Rao.

Kalyan exchanged pleasantries with KCR and KTR separately. Sources , however, said it was just a courtesy and nothing else.

It may be mentioned here the Jana Sena chief  found fault with  TRS, when the party invited YSRC to work with the proposed Federal Front.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp