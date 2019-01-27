Rededicate yourselves to the constitution: Telangana High Court Chief Justice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan of Telangana High Court on Saturday called upon the advocates’ community to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation and its people by adhering to the Constitutional values with national fraternity and oneness along with universal brotherhood. “A society, a community or nation can be safe, secure and happy only when the individuals comprising it are mutually helpful and bound together in skillful service. In its truest sense, democracy, as a Constitutional value, percolates deep into different wings of governance,” the CJ observed.

Chief Justice Radhakrishnan was addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag to mark the 70th Republic Day celebrations in the high court premises. He further said that when all functionaries under the Constitution perform their duties in a service mode, then the nation and its people can always stand assured of a forward march. “In order to secure them, we have to work hand in hand, whatever be the role that one plays as part of an existence as citizen of India”, the Chief Justice noted.

He further asserted that the sovereignty of any land rests in the hands of its people. A pragmatic balance between varied aspects of a community’s cohesive existence was indispensable to ensure smooth functioning of the Constitutional mechanism -- a mechanism which reverberates in the rhythm of ‘Unity in diversity’. Varied geographical contours and the rhythmic swing of various cultural ethos ought to get engrained as part of Constitutional values to ensure good behaviour in a society and a deep sense of confidence in the fraternity, he added.

Telangana state advocate general BS Prasad, Bar council chairman A Narasimha Reddy and high court advocates’ association president C Damodar Reddy also spoke at the event. Besides sitting judges of the High Court, several retired judges of Supreme Court and High Court, registrars and members of the legal fraternity were also present.

‘Comply With Ideals of Constitution’

Exhorting the IPS probationers of 71 Regular Recruit to commit themselves to Constitutional ideals, the director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, D R Doley Barman, asked the probationers to follow principles of truth in discharging their duties during the Republic Day celebrations held at the National Police Academy. He presented medals to winners of Union Home Minister’s Medal for the year 2016-17, President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.

‘TS a role model for in power sector’

There were no power cuts in the last 50 months in the State and the credit goes to team work of power sector employees, TS Genco and Transco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao said here on Saturday. Participating in the Republic Day celebrations at Vidyut Soudha, Prabhakar said that due to the unstinted support from CM KCR, the TS power utilities were able to provide quality power to all categories of consumers in the last 50 months.