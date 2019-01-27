Home States Telangana

Telangana’s success story an inspiration for all States: Guv

The 1,080-MW Bhadradri Plant is being completed and will be operational from this year onwards.

Governor ESL Narasimhan reviews the ceremonial parade at Parade Grounds on Republic Day in Hyderabad on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor ESL Narasimhan on Saturday termed Telangana a “success story” and a “role model” to other States during his Republic Day address at Parade Grounds. He dedicated most of his speech to eulogising welfare schemes taken up by the TRS government in its first term in power in the country’s youngest State and the several projects it plans to initiate in its second term at the helm of affairs. “The governance can well be called a golden era as far as welfare projects are concerned. Telangana’s pride Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme will begin operations this monsoon... Initiatives such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima are role model ventures,” he said.

Speaking after unfurling the national flag and reviewing the ceremonial parade, Narasimhan announced the government’s aim of strengthening the agriculture sector to make the State the country’s “bowl of agriculture produce” in five years. “The State government is using the increase in revenue returns for the welfare and development of farmers and marginalised communities. While continuing with ongoing welfare schemes, the government plans to introduce more welfare measures in the near future than promised during the elections,” he pointed out.

“In the days to come, the government will implement innovative programmes and schemes in tune with the aspirations of the people. For the realisation of Bangaru Telangana devoid of poverty and unrest where people can live with bountiful harvests and prosperity and where there is development of all sections of the people, the Telangana government will rededicate itself through manasa vaacha karmana (thought, word and deed),” the Governor said.

“When Telangana was formed, there was a power deficit of 2,700 MW in the region. The State government formulated strategies and found solution to the persisting power crisis. Now the government is supplying 24-hour-uninterrupted power to all the sectors. New power plants are being set up on a fast track to make Telangana a power surplus State. Eight-hundred-MW KTPS plant’s 7th phase works have started its operations.

The 1,080-MW Bhadradri Plant is being completed and will be operational from this year onwards. Works on 4,000-MW Yadadri plant are also being completed on a fast track. The installed capacity of power at the time of formation of the State was 7,778 MW while it is 16,503 MW now,” the Governor said.

Highlights of achievements and visions:

Starting this academic year, a BC residential school per Assembly constituency will be started covering all 119 Assembly segments
In-patient strength has increased from 30 to 50 per cent in government hospitals since 2014
Government has recorded considerable decrease in child and mother mortality rate
Niti Aayog declared Telangana one among top three maintaining high standards of public health in the country
Osman Sagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs to be interlinked with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme
Dharani website will be launched soon

