Amid Maoist scare, security up in Telangana-Chhattisgarh border villages

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: High alerted has been sounded in Maoist-affected areas and border villages of Bhadradri Kothagudem district following a call given by Maoist party to observe a bandh on January 31.

Combing operation have been intensified on border of Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Maoist party called upon the people to conduct rallies, dharnas and meetings against ‘Samadhan’ attack by the government.

The CRPF, Grey Hound and Special Armed Forces personnel have intensified combing operations.