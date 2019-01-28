BJP senior leader Bandaru Dattatreya praises PM Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP’s senior leader and Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio-talk ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Underscoring that PM Modi has been delivering the talks for 52 weeks now, Dattatreya said there are several informative deliberations made through the medium.

“For instance, Mahatma Gandhi was a practitioner of non-violence. The same was told by PM Modi to the world. It is important for the people of India to be aware about and spread good qualities.”

Later in the day, he took part in the biennial conference of Telangana Journalists Association where he pointed out the role of media.

“Media is part of the democracy and it furthers in nation-building.”