Telangana Governor acting like agent of PM Modi, says Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: TPCC Working President Ponnam Prabhakar has alleged that Raj Bhavan became a platform for political discussions and Governor ESL Narasimhan is acting as an agent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prabhakar, who was in Nizamabad on Sunday, addressed a press conference at Congress Bhavan here and said that ‘previously during ND Thiwari regime Raj Bhavan became a centre for sexual activities. Now it has become a platform for political discussions’.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS working President KT Rama Rao and Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan had political discussions on Saturday in the backdrop of Governor’s ‘AT Home’ programme.

“This is totally destroying the values of democracy and constitutional values,” Prabhakar said.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Ro delayed conducting Assembly sessions and he has no time to constitute Cabinet. All these indicate to the undemocratic attitude of the government. They are damaging the spirt of the constitution. But the Governor is not ready to react to all these issues and is allowing political discussions in Raj Bhavan,’’ TPCC leader alleged.

Protest rallies

Prabhakar, meanwhile, said that the TPCC will soon stage special protest rallies with slogan ‘Protection of constitution’ across the State with an aim expose the undemocratic attitude of the Central and State governments.

Stating that ‘Congress failed to get expected results (in the Assembly elections) but achieved moral victory’, he said: “Everyone in the State are suspecting the outcome of the Assembly elections. The Congress candidates believe that TRS candidates won the elections with their money power.”

“More than 25 candidates challenged the election results in the Court. This have never happened in the past. However, they are now ready to face Lok Sabha elections,’’ he said.

“The TPCC is preparing a action plan to win all the 17 MP seats in coming elections. Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics will enhance Congress party’s prospectus in Telangana also.”

TPCC General Secretary B Mahesh Kumar Goud, in-charge DCC president Kesh Venu and senior leader Taher Bin Hamdan were also present on the occasion.

