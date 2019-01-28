Home States Telangana

Governor either wants extension or planning to join TRS party: Telangana Congress

Governor ESL Narasimhan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Condemning Governor ESL Narasimhan for praising Telangana’s ruling party in his Republic Day speech, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Sunday alleged that Narasimhan has been lobbying hard to get another extension of his term, which will expire in June this year. 

The TPCC leader stated that the Governor had made multiple references in praise of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the ruling TRS party in his Republic Day speech.

He said that the Governor sounded more like a TRS leader than a Constitutional Head of the State.

During his Republic Day speech, the Governor said that the State government’s programmes and schemes for the welfare of people and overall development have won hearts of the people and it was the reason why people gave victory to KCR in the recently concluded State Assembly elections.

He has also stated how the State government provided political stability in the State, helped the State to make rapid strides in development and to achieve all-round success.

“It appeared that Narasimhan read out a speech written by a PRO of TRS and not by the Raj Bhavan officials. In an apparent bid to please KCR, the Governor certified Telangana as the best welfare State. There was not a single reference to issues or challenges concerning common man.”

“Narasimhan’s inclination towards TRS clearly shows that either he is seeking another extension of his term or planning to join TRS after retirement,” he said.

