Law not made to protect those who are careless about rights

HYDERABAD: The Courts, in general, will condone the delay if an appeal against a decree or order in a High Court is filed within 90 days — and in any other court in 30 days — from the date of the order appealed against. The Limitation Act, 1963 provides the period of filing up appeals.

The law of limitation prescribes the time limit for different suits within which an aggrieved person can approach the court for redressal or justice. The suit, if filed after the exploration of time limit, is struck by the law of limitation.

The principle is that a law is made to protect only the diligent and vigilant, and not those who are careless about their rights.

In one of the cases before the High Court, the division bench of Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice T Rajani dismissed the application filed for condonation of delay in filing the restoration petition as the reasons stated are hardly sufficient for condonation of huge delay of 988 days.

As for the case details, in the year 1980 a person by name Bhaskar Rao was entrusted with a contract by the AP Housing Board. In 1991, disputes arose between him and the board, and the former filed an application (original petition) before the senior civil judge, city civil court, Hyderabad for appointment of arbitrator. The OP was dismissed for default in 2001.

In 2004, he had filed two applications - one for restoration of the original petition and another for condonation of delay. Aggrieved by the condonation of delay, the board moved the high court bench by filing this petition.

After hearing the case, the bench pointed out that the respondent only stated that his counsel failed to inform him of the case hearing.

Thereafter, he claims to have come to know about the death of his previous counsel.“The reasons stated are hardly sufficient for condonation of a huge delay of 988 days”, the bench observed.

In the said circumstances, even if the revision petition is dismissed, the matter has to go back to the trial court for consideration of the restoration application.

Assuming that the restoration application is allowed, the Court has to appoint an arbitrator and the adjudication has to start afresh after 30 years of the dispute.

In fact, the project in respect of which the board entrusted the contract to the said person was completed three decades ago and the project cost has also been sealed. The bench allowed the civil revision petition by setting aside the order of the lower court.