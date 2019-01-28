NTR refined Indian politics, say legendary leader’s biographers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A biography dwelling deep into various facets of the life of legendary Telugu actor, political leader and founder of Telugu Desam Party, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao which would provide interesting bits of information that only people close to him could provide, was due till now.

However, better late than never, 22 years after the death of NTR, as he is popularly known, his biography authored by two bureaucrats who worked with him was released in Hyderabad on Sunday. The book titled ‘NTR A Biography’ was launched by senior TDP leader and Vizianagaram Member of Parliament, Ashok Gajapati Raju in the presence of the two authors -- retired IAS officer Dr K Lakshminarayana and retired IRS officer, K Chandrahas. While Dr Lakshminarayana serves as the Director of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation, Chandrahas retired as the Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Chennai.

Dr Lakshminarayana lauded NTR as a leader who believed strongly in federalism, was against one-party rule and believed that ‘Centre is a myth’. He stressed that NTR refined the Indian politics and some of how he never made any personal attacks on his rivals, which is common in present political scenario. One of the aims of this book, he said, is to make the present generation aware of the legendary leader, at a time when there is a dearth of leaders who are gentlemen and stand tall, across the world.

He denied allegations of aiming for political gains through the book, just a few months before the General Elections. Chandrahas said that NTR never took a wrong decision knowingly and that he took politics to the most marginalised sections of society, including the backward castes and minorities.

Gajapati Raju pointed out that after Jayaprakash Narayan who could unite the two extremes of political spectrum, the BJP and left in a coalition, only NTR who had the capability to do it.