Telangana Army aspirant electrocuted to death ahead of recruitment rally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a degree student who was visiting Hyderabad for a recruitment rally to fill up the vacancies in the Territorial Army died of electric shock at Malkajgiri in the wee hours of Monday.

The victim Saika Aravind, 19, hailing from Wanaparthy district and his friends went to answer nature's calls on the roadside when the incident happened. This incident has once again exposed how people in the city are deprived of sanitation facilities, despite tall claims that the city is free from Open Defecation.

According to the police, Aravind is studying Degree second year in a private college in Wanaparthy town and is residing in the Government BC hostel. He along with six other friends from the hostel came to take part in the recruitment drive to be conducted at the RPF training centre at Moula Ali under the Rachakonda police limits.

Though the recruitment drive was for candidates from all over the country, Monday was meant for candidates from Telangana and AP.

More than 5,000 youngsters from both states had arrived at the venue by Sunday night and waited outside on the roadside, as it is the regular process. Around 3.30 am, Aravind and his friends wanted to answer nature's call and started searching for an open place. They found a garbage dump on the roadside a few hundred metres from the venue and went there to relieve themselves.

While his friends were relieving themselves close to the road, Aravind walked inside and climbed the dump, not knowing electric cables were passing by. Even as he was walking in the dark looking for a place for him, he came in contact with the cables and was electrocuted.

He suffered a deep cut injury on the throat and died on the spot.

As the candidates gathered at the spot, army personnel and police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd and shifted the body for autopsy. Ashok Kumar, sub-inspector from Malkajgiri police station is investigating the case.