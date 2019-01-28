Home States Telangana

Under new Telangana Prison meeting norms, convicts and their families can meet more than twice a month

Prisoners in the State will have a better day to wake up to after the State Prisons Department has eased the norms on mulakaths or meetings.

Published: 28th January 2019

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prisoners in the State will have a better day to wake up to after the State Prisons Department has eased the norms on mulakaths or meetings. In a tight-lipped decision, the department has given its inmates a facility to meet their family members more than two times in a month.

The decision, according to the officials, is set to bring a psychological fillip and further the department’s goal to reform its prisoners. Earlier, there were only two meetings allowed per month for prisoners but now they can even be all arranged on working days of a month.

Both the convicted and under-trial prisoners can take full advantage of this facility in district jails, but only the convicts lodged in central jails can exercise this facility.

Explaining the rationale behind the order, Director General of Prisons Department VK Singh told Express, “We think that if we allow the prisoners to meet their family members more than twice, it will enable them to develop their bond with family members giving meaning and purpose to their life.”

The move comes in the wake of poor mental health state of the prisoners highlighted through a study titled ‘Report of Psychological Screening’ conducted at the district prison in Sangareddy. The study conducted in July 2018 brought to light that paranoia (77 per cent), depression (62.43 per cent) and mania (51.93 per cent) were high among the cross-section of the prisoners.

“The bad company which prisoners usually keep will be reduced and help increase their sanity,” he added. The department is also planning to keep a tab on those prisoners indulging in the so-called bad company throughout their stay. It may be recalled that the Prisons Department recently caught the jail staff smuggling mobile phones among other things to the inmates.

However, the move is set to be a burden on the staff to regulate the influx of a larger number of visitors. Especially, at the central jails, where the convicts are more in number.

The scope for criminal activities is expected to increase. The pilot project will be studied, depending on whose outcome it will be decided if the programme continues, officials said. A recent convict M Bhanu Kiran -- known to kill M Suri -- will be among many who will utilise the benefit.

