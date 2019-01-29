Home States Telangana

38,000 apply for Telangana's Aasara pension scheme in a month

As many as 38,000 new applications have been sent in over the last month alone, as opposed to the usual number of 500-1,000 new applications that the Collectorate usually receives.

Published: 29th January 2019 07:59 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s grand declaration in December that the age limit for Aasara pensions would be decreased, the Hyderabad Collectorate has been flooding with applications from claimants of the pension scheme.

As many as 38,000 new applications have been sent in over the last month alone, as opposed to the usual number of 500-1,000 new applications that the Collectorate usually receives. There are nearly 2 lakh Aasara beneficiaries in the city.

According to the Chief Minister, the new pensions scheme will be initiated from the next financial year.
According to Hyderabad district revenue officials, the authorities have started accepting applications from new beneficiaries. This is being done particularly keeping the reduction in the eligibility age of beneficiaries from 64 to 57 in mind.

“The revenue department officials have already collected the revised voters’ list from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Based on the list, the new eligible beneficiaries will be identified,” the officials said.

“Until now, we have received 38,000 new applications. We will prepare a list of beneficiaries accordingly and send them to the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) department for the release of funds,” added the revenue authorities.

They further added that once they receive the orders from the State government, the officials would conduct a field-level inquiry and collect the Aadhar, bank account details. “The Collectorate will approve the final list of eligible beneficiaries,” they said.

Decrease in age limit to be implemented from April 1

The State government had announced in the end of December that they will implement Aasara, social security pension, to all the eligible persons above the age of 57 from April 1 onwards. This is an election assurance given by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had also directed Chief Secretary SK Joshi to identify the eligible persons and prepare an action plan

