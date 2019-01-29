Home States Telangana

4,322 posts for Telangana backward class schools sanctioned

The government will initiate 119 new Backward Classes Welfare Residential schools from the next academic year.

Published: 29th January 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 08:57 AM

Exam Student school

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has sanctioned 4,322 posts for the 119 Backward Classes Welfare Residential Schools under the Mahatma Jyothibha Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society.

The government will initiate 119 new Backward Classes Welfare Residential schools from the next academic year. The new posts would be used for those schools and they will be filled up in four years time. Of the total posts sanctioned, 3,717 posts are regular and the remaining 605 posts are filled on an outsourcing basis.

Of the total 3,717 regular posts, 3,689 posts are for the BC Residential Schools and 605 posts for the Society’s head office.  Of the 605 outsourcing posts, 595 posts are meant for residential schools and 10 for the head office.

The Finance Department principal secretary K Ramakrishna Rao issued orders on Monday sanctioning the posts.

Comments

