Now cows could produce milk without getting pregnant, here's how

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to increase income from farming and to encourage farmers to embrace technology, a Hyderabad-based company has introduced a method by which cows could produce milk without getting pregnant and thereby increase productivity and profit.

Presenting the same at the “Farmers National Agenda 2019-2029”, Dr Pravin Kani, MD of Tropical Bovine Genetics (TBG), claimed three times increase in a farmer’s income from a cow they would ensure has “better genetics” through the processes of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and embryo culture.

While a generic cow (bos indicus) in a year yields 1,500 litre of milk, which translates to Rs 8,750 profit annually, the TBG-modified cow would yield 4,000 litre with an annual profit of Rs 24,250. With the normal way of breeding, there were problems he said, since breeders prefer female offspring.

The TBG’s technology has been designed to suit both low input farmers and high input farmers, he said.

While 90 per cent of India’s milk is produced by low-input farmers, they usually come from poor socio-economic backgrounds.

Kani said that whole process would take 36 to 40 months to complete.“Instead of buying a cow, a farmer would buy a female sex embryo, which would be inseminated into a cow. After 27 months, the heifer would be again inseminated, which would after nine months, finally turn into a milching cow,” he said.

The milching cow “with better genetics” could either be sold or, their milk could be sold — both of which will be profitable for the farmer, he claimed.