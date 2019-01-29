‘All measures in place for conduct of LS polls’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Monday said that they would cooperate with the Election Commission in conducting the Lok Sabha polls on the lines of recent Assembly elections which went off peacefully. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora held a video conference from Delhi on Monday on the poll preparedness. Participating in the video conference from Secretariat, the Chief Secretary explained that they were taking all the measures to conduct the polls in a peaceful manner. The Chief Secretary said that like in Assembly polls all the basic amenities would be provided in all the polling stations for Lok Sabha elections too.

A team of officials from Election Commission of India (ECI) would soon visit the State to review the arrangements for the LS polls and in this context he recalled Telangana getting top honours from ECI for providing amenities to persons with disabilities (PWD) in the Assembly polls. The electoral rolls of the State would be published on February 22.

DGP M Mahender Reddy said that they had conducted the Assembly elections without any violence and the police machinery is prepared to conduct the LS polls too without any incident.

Forest offenders to be geo-tagged

Following directions from CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, the official machinery swung into action to control smuggling of forest wood. The frequent forest offenders will be geo-tagged. The officials also sanctioned 54 check posts with armed forces. Chief Secretary SK Joshi directed the officials to set up 54 check posts and deploy armed forest and police personnel.