Home States Telangana

‘All measures in place for conduct of LS polls’

DGP M Mahender Reddy said that they had conducted the Assembly elections without any violence and the police machinery is prepared to conduct the LS polls too without any incident.

Published: 29th January 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Monday said that they would cooperate with the Election Commission in conducting the Lok Sabha polls on the lines of recent Assembly elections which went off peacefully. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora held a video conference from Delhi on Monday on the poll preparedness. Participating in the video conference from Secretariat, the Chief Secretary explained that they were taking all the measures to conduct the polls in a peaceful manner. The Chief Secretary said that like in Assembly polls all the basic amenities would be provided in all the polling stations for Lok Sabha elections too.

A team of officials from Election Commission of India (ECI) would soon visit the State to review the arrangements for the LS polls and in this context he recalled Telangana getting top honours from ECI for providing amenities to persons with disabilities (PWD) in the Assembly polls. The electoral rolls of the State would be published on February 22.

DGP M Mahender Reddy said that they had conducted the Assembly elections without any violence and the police machinery is prepared to conduct the LS polls too without any incident.

Forest offenders to be geo-tagged

Following directions from CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, the official machinery swung into action to control smuggling of forest wood. The frequent forest offenders will be geo-tagged. The officials also sanctioned 54 check posts with armed forces. Chief Secretary SK Joshi directed the officials to set up 54 check posts and deploy armed forest and police personnel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp