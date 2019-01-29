‘Farming sector should make their views known to political parties’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “In my opinion, going by convention, during election year, interim budget is not that significant,” said Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former deputy chairman of Planning Commission of India, which was later replaced by NITI Aayog.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Farmers’ Agenda Meet here on Monday, he said: “The previous year’s expenditure will be announced and the government carries on. The real budget will come when the new government comes in.”

During the event he urged stakeholders in the farming sector to form a list of long-term and short-term recommendations and present it to political parties and to urge them to adopt those in their manifestos.

“We are heading for General Elections. So this is really the time that interest groups should make their views known to the political parties that are going to contest,” he said.

“Getting from an idea in a politician’s mind to getting it done is a big chain. However, if that idea is not there you haven’t been even started.”

He said that parties would be making their manifestos, and stakeholders should get their views across so that it reflects in the document. However he quickly added, that parties do not take manifestos seriously and it was “a way to win elections”.

He also urged the Consortium of Indian Farmers Association, the body which was holding the event, to give evidence of distress to a Parliament Standing Committee after the elections.“If the consortium wants to have its voice heard, they should send a representative to the standing committee,and a similar presentation should be made,” he said.

Ahluwalia recommended dividing the issues into long-term effect and short-term effect based on the time-frame of the return. For instance, the issue of climate change would be a long-term issue, and deciding the minimum support price would be a short-term issue, he said.

He also urged doing away with fertiliser subsidies, and instead recommended that the money be distributed among different states in proportion to their agricultural productivity.

‘Farmers have lost respect for universities’

Farmers and society have lost respect for the universities as no research in agriculture or farming has been done in the last few years, said Arjula Reddy, a University of Hyderabad professor at the Farmers’ Agenda Meet on Monday.

“The government has stopped funding research of agriculture and farming. This has translated into lack of trust in universities.”

While ideally farmers should look towards universities for recommendations on how to introduce innovation in farming, nowadays it is the other way round.

He also slammed the excessive use of fertilisers on crops saying, “Did you know that pesticide is sprayed 20 to 22 times on a brinjal? Are we eating brinjal or pesticide?”