Kisan Congress to focus on ryots issues

Published: 29th January 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In-depth discussions on farmers’ suicides, crop insurance, land survey and records, disaster relief and other pressing issues faced by farmers, would be held at day-long Kisan Congress of Southern States to be held at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday. Pointing out that farmer suicides have increased in the country, All India Kisan Congress (AIKC) vice-president M Kodanda Reddy said that All India Congress Committee chief Rahul Gandhi has tasked the Kisan Congress to give importance to agriculture sector.   

Affected by duplicate voters

Meanwhile, G Niranjan, convener of TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee, said that the winning chances of Congress sarpanch candidates in Medipally village and Neral Thanda of Gandhari Mandal of Kamareddy district, were affected because of 23 duplicate voters who exercised the franchise in two different villages.

