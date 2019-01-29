Pressure cookers, silverware latest poll sops in Telangana

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: IT seems that promises, plans and policies have gone out of fashion in Telangana’s electoral process. Pressure cookers, silver bowls, fresh mutton and liquor are the star attractions that candidates are using these days to lure in voters. Apparently, the expectations of voters are also building up in this regard, poll by poll.

The third and final phase of Gram Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held on January 30 and up to 355 panchayats in erstwhile Khammam will be going to polls on the day. Now that the official campaigns have wrapped up, which seems rather namesake at this point, the contestants have now stepped on to the real process -- bribing voters. In addition to money ranging from around Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000, the aspirants, as the competition gets tough, are now upping their bribery game with fancy kitchen items including pressure cookers and silver bowls as well as some toothsome mutton and liquor. Reportedly, the voters have decided to set up camp where they benefit most from.

“We gave voters around Rs 3,000 to Rs 4000 per vote during the Assembly elections. However, the people are asking for more now. Many want vessels and other kitchen articles. At the same time, the men keep demanding liquor and mutton,” a ruling party leader says. “If we refuse to give them what they demand, they approach the candidate of the opposition party.”

While one candidate in Tallada mandal distributed saree to women and shirt, panche to male voters, another gave them pressure cookers, silver bowls, mutton, biriyani rice and masala ingredients. “Earlier, the voters used to prefer strong and approachable candidates who would work for the development of the village. But that is no longer the case. Now the voting criteria is based on who gives more and what,” says K Yakaiah, who is contesting for the post of ward member.