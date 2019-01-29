Home States Telangana

Relief to Telangana government: Apex court quashes Marri’s petition on Assembly polls

After hearing the counsel, the bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was not inclined to interfere with the order passed by the HC, and dismissed the petition.

Published: 29th January 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Marri Shasidhar Reddy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Telangana government, the Supreme Court bench on Monday dismissed the special leave petition filed by senior Congress leader Marri Shasidhar Reddy.  

Shahshidhar  Reddy filed a petition in the apex court challenging the order of Hyderabad High Court which rejected his plea to declare the action of ECI in proceeding with the conduct of elections to Telangana State Assembly last year without delimiting the Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies connected to the seven mandals which were transferred to Andhra Pradesh pursuant to AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. On November 16 last year, a division bench of then Hyderabad High Court dismissed the PIL filed by Shasidhar Reddy contending that the EC has no power to delimit any constituency on population and territorial basis.Aggrieved with the same, he moved the Apex Court.

On Monday, the petitioner’s counsel before the SC bench contended that the ECI has no power to transfer the voters from one constituency to another segment contrary to the Rules promulgated in the Representation of the People’s Act, 1950. The ECI has intentionally transferred about one lakh voters from Telangana to AP and changed the extent of the boundaries which can be done only as per the Delimitation Act, 2002, he argued and urged the Court to set aside the order impugned.

After hearing the counsel, the bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was not inclined to interfere with the order passed by the HC, and dismissed the petition.

TAGS
Marri Shasidhar Reddy Election Commission

Comments

