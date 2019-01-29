Telangana State Road Transport Corporation to study Uttar Pradesh mini theatre model

Apoorva Jayachandran By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to generate revenue using unused land owned by the corporation, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will establish 23 mini theatres across their open spaces and old bus stations in the city. Following the inspection of existing models in Vijayawada and Lucknow, the corporation looks to take up the project under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The Executive Director Revenue & IT A Purushotam Naik, Executive Engineer (Comm) Rambabu and CTM (M&C) Rajendra Prasad would overlook the project. The trio had recently visited the APSRTC-owned theatres in Vijayawada on 24 and 25 January.

The mini theatre in Andhra Pradesh consisted of two screens with 128 seats each, and was spread across 4300 sq. ft . The fully APSRTC-owned and operated ‘model mini theatres’ received license fees of more than `4,45,048 per month. The three officials are expected to travel to Lucknow on January 31 to examine the PPP model incorporated by the UPSRTC so as to gain a clearer vision for the upcoming theatres in the State.

In collaboration with the Telangana State Film Development Corporation, 15 sites have so far been identified by RTC for immediate construction. The project was primarily initiated by the corporation to generate revenues using the unused land — initially meant for bus depots and other facilities — available with them.