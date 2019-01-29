Home States Telangana

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation to study Uttar Pradesh mini theatre model

The Executive Director Revenue & IT A Purushotam Naik, Executive Engineer (Comm) Rambabu and CTM (M&C) Rajendra Prasad would overlook the project.

Published: 29th January 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC-bus

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Apoorva Jayachandran
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to generate revenue using unused land owned by the corporation, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will establish 23 mini theatres across their open spaces and old bus stations in the city. Following the inspection of existing models in Vijayawada and Lucknow, the corporation looks to take up the project under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The Executive Director Revenue & IT A Purushotam Naik, Executive Engineer (Comm) Rambabu and CTM (M&C) Rajendra Prasad would overlook the project. The trio had recently visited the APSRTC-owned theatres in Vijayawada on 24 and 25 January.  

The mini theatre in Andhra Pradesh consisted of two screens with 128 seats each, and was spread across 4300 sq. ft . The fully APSRTC-owned and operated ‘model mini theatres’ received license fees of more than `4,45,048 per month. The three officials are expected to travel to Lucknow on January 31 to examine the PPP model incorporated by the UPSRTC so as to gain a clearer vision for the upcoming theatres in the State.

In collaboration with the Telangana State Film Development Corporation, 15 sites have so far been identified by RTC for immediate construction. The project was primarily initiated by the corporation to generate revenues using the unused land — initially meant for bus depots and other facilities — available with them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp