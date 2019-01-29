Home States Telangana

Sahitya Akademi award for senior journalist from Telangana

Padma Sachdev was the first modern woman poet in Dogri language and was also the winner of Sahitya Akademi for her works.

A Krishna Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior journalist A Krishna Rao has been selected for the Central Sahitya Akademi award for translation. Rao is being honoured for his translation of  Padma Sachdev’s poems penned in Dogri language into Telugu, in a collection called ‘Guppedu Suryudu, Marikonni Kavithalu’.

Padma Sachdev was the first modern woman poet in Dogri language and was also the winner of Sahitya Akademi for her works. Akademi secretary K Sreenivasarao in a letter informed Krishna Rao that the translation prize carries  a cash prize of ` 50,000 and inscribed copper plaque. Krishna Rao worked in several newspapers including the New Indian Express at Hyderabad.

In a statement, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated Krishna Rao for the honour and wished that he would bring name for his home state of Telangana with his literary pursuits.

