Telangana High Court to hear taken up PIL on transfer of cases to Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday referred the matter to a full bench to decide whether to transfer or not the writ appeals, review petitions, contempt cases and so on to the Andhra Pradesh High Court at Amaravati which came into existence on Jan 1, 2019. The full bench comprising three judges will hear the matter.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was dealing with a taken up PIL based on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by the president of Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates’ Association with a plea to issue directions to the registry to transfer the above.

Association president KB Ramanna Dora, in his letter, stated that though the writ appeals, review petitions, contempt cases and other petitions were relating to AP state they continue to be in the Telangana High Court. He urged the CJ for their transfer by exercising the powers under Section 40 (3) of the AP Reorganisation Act. Besides, he also urged the CJ to issue necessary directions to the respondent authorities to identify all the cases where the subject matter and the party belongs to AP State. There is a need to issue necessary orders to the authorities concerned in order to avert difficulties of the parties to prosecute their cases in Telangana High Court as the advocates appearing in those matters have shifted their practice to Amaravathi, he noted.

When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the division bench decided to refer the issue to a full bench of three judges for a comprehensive hearing. Section 40(3) of the Act says that the Telangana high court shall have, and the AP High Court shall not have, jurisdiction to entertain, hear or dispose of appeals, applications for referring the matters to the Supreme Court among other aspects.