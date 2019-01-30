Home States Telangana

Centre taking politics to courts: Owaisi

He said that in 1993, the Supreme Court passed orders to wait till the disputes are resolved.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Modi government moved the Supreme Court for transfer of ‘surplus’ land at Ayodhya, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed the development saying that it was an ‘insidious’ attempt to bring a political fight to court rooms.

On Twitter, Owaisi said, “In 2003, SC held that unless the dispute is resolved, status quo has to be maintained over surplus land. Govt knows this [.] Threatening the judicial process like this is another (failed) attempt to save BJP from their rapidly diminishing political fortunes. (sic)”

He said that in 1993, the Supreme Court passed orders to wait till the disputes are resolved.“The High Court issue is pending now in SC [...] At this stage, filing such frivolous applications for return of 50-60 acres land to Nyas by the Central Government, after 3-4 orders rejecting the same, is completely frivolous and superfluous and full with politics, (sic)” he added.

