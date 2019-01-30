Cold weather continues into final week of Jan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cold weather continued in Hyderabad and across the State on Tuesday, as temperatures below normal. While the maximum temperatures were recorded as much as 6-9 degree Celsius below normal, minimum temperatures were recorded 2-5 degree Celsius below normal across the State.



In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature on Tuesday was 27 degree Celsius, a whopping seven degree Celsius below normal whereas the minimum temperature was 13 degree Celsius, three degrees below normal, according to the IMD. Lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Arli T at 5.4 degrees Celsius.