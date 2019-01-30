Home States Telangana

Dharani’s staff not paid salaries for three months

The outsourced employees of State government’s ‘Dharani’ website — an Integrated Land Records Management System — have not received their salaries for the last three months

Published: 30th January 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: The outsourced employees of State government’s ‘Dharani’ website — an Integrated Land Records Management System — have not received their salaries for the last three months. Dharani was introduced on June 2, 2018 across the State to combine land administration and registration services. To take up the online updation process, the government has hired staff from outsourcing companies. However, the employees have not received their salaries from the month of October, 2018.

