Explain how IKEA got prime land: High Court to Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to inform the court the criteria for allotment of government land to a private firm like IKEA.

People’s representatives like MPs, MLAs, MLCs, sarpanches and others have been approaching the courts by filing several litigations. Instead of raising voice of the people on the floor of Parliament or Assembly, these public representatives were approaching the courts which was a wrong tendency in democracy, the bench observed.

The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was dealing with a PIL filed by Congress leader and former MLA A Revanth Reddy against allotment of land on nomination basis to IKEA India Private Limited.

In August last year, Revanth filed the above PIL when he was an MLA representing Kodangal constituency. The court earlier issued notices to the Telangana government for filing counter affidavit in the case challenging allotment of prime land measuring 13.10 acres situated at Rayadurg Panmakta village in Serilingampally mandal in Ranga Reddy district to IKEA. The bench directed the authorities concerned to ensure that no further proceedings take place with regard to 3.17 acre land which was reserved to IKEA.

When the matter came up for hearing, additional advocate general of Telangana J Ramachandra Rao said that the land was allotted to IKEA and the action of the concerned authorities was in conformity with the government decision. Entire construction on the subject land was complete and operations have already commenced, he added.