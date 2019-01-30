Guv paves way for Ordinance by proroguing State legislature

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor ESL Narasimhan on Tuesday prorogued the first session of the State Legislative Assembly and also the 11th session of the Council, paving the way for the State government to issue an Ordinance amending an act related to State Goods and Services Tax. The government has to implement certain amendments in the SGST Act from February and as an Ordinance cannot be issued while the legislature is in session, it had to be prorogued.The Budget session of the Assembly is likely to commence in the second or third week of February.