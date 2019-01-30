Home States Telangana

High Court raps Telangana government for not setting up village courts

The bench directed the government to come up with a positive note on the issue and adjourned the case hearing to next Tuesday.

Published: 30th January 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court , Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure with the State government for its failure to establish 55 village courts (gram nyayalayas) in spite of earlier recommendation by the high court, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the government to come up with a positive note regarding establishment of Village Courts across the State.

The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was dealing with a PIL filed by M Narender Goud, resident of the city, seeking directions to the authorities concerned to take steps for establishment of village courts as per Section 3(1) of Gram Nyayalaya Act, 2008.

The bench questioned the government counsel as to why the government showing laxity on establishing gram nyayalayas in the State. No concrete steps on the issue were taken on the issue since the last two years, the bench pointed out and reminded that the high court had sent a communique in Septermber last year requesting the government to issue orders for establishing 55 gram nyayalayas in accordance with the Act. Besides, the court had also informed various procedures regarding appointment of judicial staff and other personnel for its functioning. The main motto of these courts was to ensure that the litigants gets justice at the grass root level.

The bench directed the government to come up with a positive note on the issue and adjourned the case hearing to next Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp