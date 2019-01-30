High Court raps Telangana government for not setting up village courts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure with the State government for its failure to establish 55 village courts (gram nyayalayas) in spite of earlier recommendation by the high court, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the government to come up with a positive note regarding establishment of Village Courts across the State.

The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was dealing with a PIL filed by M Narender Goud, resident of the city, seeking directions to the authorities concerned to take steps for establishment of village courts as per Section 3(1) of Gram Nyayalaya Act, 2008.

The bench questioned the government counsel as to why the government showing laxity on establishing gram nyayalayas in the State. No concrete steps on the issue were taken on the issue since the last two years, the bench pointed out and reminded that the high court had sent a communique in Septermber last year requesting the government to issue orders for establishing 55 gram nyayalayas in accordance with the Act. Besides, the court had also informed various procedures regarding appointment of judicial staff and other personnel for its functioning. The main motto of these courts was to ensure that the litigants gets justice at the grass root level.

The bench directed the government to come up with a positive note on the issue and adjourned the case hearing to next Tuesday.