Hyderabad MLM scam: From small trader to duping people of crores of rupees

HYDERABAD: Inquiries into Green Gold Biotech’s MLM scam have revealed that there are 1,385 members in Rs 1 lakh scheme, 144 members in Rs 2 lakh scheme, 19 members in Rs 5 lakh scheme, four members in Rs 10 lakh scheme. Using the earnings, Kanthaiah purchased a 3BHK flat at Medipally worth Rs 1 crore and an SUV.

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that Sanku Bhaskar Yadav, the manager of the firm and L Priya, their associate were also arrested, while four others including his wife, her brother and another manager are absconding. According to police, Jinna Srikanth from the erstwhile Nizamabad district, moved to Mumbai and worked for various private companies. In 1991, he moved to Hyderabad and started different businesses, ranging from printing books, selling carry bags on footpaths, but nothing worked forcing him to go back to his hometown, where he started making incense sticks and marketing them. In this process, he cheated hundreds of youngsters under the pretext of training them in manufacturing incense sticks and collected Rs 75,000 from each. Later he floated several MLM schemes and cheated several people.

Five years ago, he came back to Hyderabad and started a company and registered it as Green Gold Biotech in the name of his co-brother Venkateshwar Reddy in Secunderabad. But as he met with an accident, the business did not take off. Eight months ago, he moved to Uppal, where he started the MLM schemes and started marketing it.

For every Rs 1 lakh investment, the investor got a machine, 40 kg of peanut oil and two quintals of peanuts for extracting oil. After a month, when the investor gives them the extracted oil, they will be paid Rs 5,000 as incentive and Rs 10,000 as salary. For promoting the schemes, Kanthaiah offered various types of perks including foreign trips to the investors, due to which many people got attracted.

Recent MLM scams

Amway and Herbalife: Considered mother of all MLM frauds in the country

QNet scam: Spread across the globe and all over the country, QNet through it’s India franchie Vihan Direct Selling limited itself has cheated investors to the tune of more than Rs 8,000 crore

FMLC: Haryana-based Future Maker Life Care Private Limited duped over 20 lakh investors and looted around Rs 1,200 crore

Sun Pariwar: This group cheated around 20,000 depositors of Rs 170 cr

Karakkaya scam: Over 1,000 investors lost around Rs 10 cr in Inkseed scam

‘Investing blindly’

Another main aspect of these MLM frauds is that investors are not verifying even the office premises of the company and invest blindly, just going by their lucrative promises of incentives and perks. This is why the amount of cheating is very high in every MLM scheme, the officials said.