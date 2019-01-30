Is SETWIN doing enough to penalise its rash drivers?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To what extent can drivers of SETWIN buses be held accountable if they get involved in a mishap? Not much when it comes to inter-departmental proceedings, according to sources. Though the Road Transport Authorities help in recruiting the drivers for SETWIN, the latter, which is an employment body, largely restricts itself to managing the vehicles.

In the instance of an accident, the standard follow-up procedure for SETWIN officials include holding a meeting with bus owners, contractors, and a few drivers where they are just ‘warned of the consequences’. Speaking to Express, former chairman of SETWIN, Mir Inayat Ali Baqri, said, “The management usually holds a meeting with the drivers to warn them of the consequences for their careless actions.” He added that stricter action must be taken against the driver.

A senior official from SETWIN said they conduct regular maintenance checks of the vehicles but the selections process of drivers and conductors were all done by the RTA. Unlike SETWIN, TSRTC has a strict follow up of bus accidents.

Drunk bus driver injures 3, damages 3 autos

On Monday, three persons suffered minor injuries and three autos were damaged after a speeding Setwin bus went berserk and rammed into a bus stand near Secunderabad railway station in the early hours of Monday. According to police, the driver of the Setwin bus was drunk and he lost control.