Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao is not getting a helipad near his house after all

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has finally decided to withdraw his government’s plan to acquire land for the construction of a helipad at his residence in Teegalaguttapalli on the outskirts of Karimnagar city.

In an official communication to the press on Tuesday, district collector Sarfaraz Ahmed said that the land acquisition process has been stopped.

In may be recalled that the administration had issued a notification on October 2, 2018, announcing its intention to acquire 5.14 acres to construct a helipad at Rao’s private residence.

Based on the notice, Loksatta Udyama Samstha, an NGO, had filed a PIL challenging the government’s decision on the basis that public money was being used on Chandrasekhar Rao’s private property. Five land owners also filed a writ petition in the High Court for the same purpose. The Court asked the government to file a counter petition, however the Chief Minister has chosen to drop the matter altogether.