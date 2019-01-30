Medak’s automotive park remains non-starter

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Around 14 years ago, the Andhra Pradesh government, then undivided, had planned to establish a car manufacturing plant in Kallakal of Toopran mandal in Medak district. The foundation for the MLR Motors’ factory was laid by senior Congress leader and then Heavy Industries Minister J Geeta Reddy. The company had planned to manufacture two models of diesel cars from the factory. However, with the passage of time, one can only term the venture as a disappointment. This is in stark contrast to the Kia Motors factory in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh that is expected to roll out its cars this year despite having been set up only a few years ago.

The then Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy had said that the automobile park was being set up to bring in an entire car manufacturing eco system in the region. Around 750 acres of land was acquired from Muppireddypally and Kallakal areas. Of these, 250 acres were sanctioned to MLR and 25 acres to Lokesh Tools.

“There was some activity between 2007 and 2008, but after that they lost steam,” said an industry official. He added that there were many car companies had entered the market by that time and products manufactured by MLR Motors could not do well.

With the failure of the venture, it was only a matter of time before the lands were returned to the government. Revenue department officials told Express that MLR Motors had returned around 100 acres of land to the government. In an attempt to salvage the venture, the government renamed the automotive park to an industrial park and allotted lands to a myriad of industries.

Locals told Express that MLR is now manufacturing Teja autos, instead of cars, in the 25 acres of land that was once allocated to Lokesh Tools . Kedarinadh, a representative of the company, said that they were now exploring the possibility of manufacturing cars at their facility.