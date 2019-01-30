Home States Telangana

Negotiate on Bison polo Issue, high court tells Telangana and Centre

Telangana additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao submitted to the Bench that the government was having negotiations in this regard.

Telangana High Court , Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday suggested both the Centre and state government to have their correspondence and negotiations regarding allotment of Bison Polo and Gymkhana grounds located in Secunderabad for construction of new State Secretariat, and posted the matter to February 12 for hearing.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was dealing with petitions filed challenging the said land allotment to Telangana government for establishment of new Secretariat building.

On earlier occasion, the State government told the Court that the Centre has agreed for land allotment, but was not coming forward to allot the same due to pendency of PIL case and other petitions opposing the land allotment to the state.

On Tuesday, assistant solicitor general K Lakshman, appearing for the Central government, told the Court that the Centre had earlier, in principle, agreed to allot the grounds to the State government with some conditions. There was no objection for the Centre to take further decision if the state government agrees to such conditions relating to land allotment. A reply was awaited from the state, he added.

Telangana additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao submitted to the Bench that the government was having negotiations in this regard.

The bench then said that it would hear the case on February 12. The bench made it clear that both the governments could have correspondence and negotiations on the issue since there were no interim orders in the present case.

