Now, you can pay your power bill at any ERO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSSPDCL has come up with a new way of paying monthly power bills. Consumers will now be able to pay their bills at any Electricity Revenue Office (ERO) counters by using their unique service connection (USC) numbers, said TSSPDCL chairman G Raghuma Reddy in a press release on Tuesday.Reddy said that earlier the consumers had to pay their bills only at concerned EROs, but now they could pay them at any ERO Counters of TSSPDCL.