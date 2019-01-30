Six youngsters held for selling ganja in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Six youngsters, including four students, who were allegedly procuring and selling ganja were caught by Telangana State Prohibition and Excise Department teams in separate incidents on Tuesday.

This is the first time six youth who were procuring the contraband from Aaraku in Andhra Pradesh and selling it here were caught on same the day. A total of 50 kgs of ganja was seized from them. Officials from the Excise Department said that the six accused used to travel in private buses to transport the contraband.

In the first case, the accused N Sai Praneeth, BTech graduate, K Naga Raju, who is pursuing BTech, P Prasanth, an Intermediate dropout and M Narsanna were caught in LB Nagar. In second case, Teja Chandra, a first year BTech student and D Gopi Sai, a BTech second year student were caught in Quthbullapur. Another accused Y Dattu is absconding.

Of them Sai Praneeth, Naga Raju and Prasanth used to sell it to students and daily labourers in the city, said SY Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner of Excise Department (Rangareddy region). In the second case, Teja Chandra and Gopi Sai, residents of Vishakapatnam, used to buy one kg of ganja at `3,000 and sell it to Dattu at `5,000.