Telangana youth killed in Tanzania accident

By Express News Service

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: In a tragic incident, a youngster from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district was burnt alive in an accident that occurred in Tanzania in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to the family members of the deceased, 24-year-old S Rajasekhar was from Ippala village in Athmakur mandal. He had moved to Tanzania five years ago and had been working as operator of bore well drilling machine vehicle.

On Tuesday, the vehicle he was operating was hit by another vehicle. In the impact, the vehicle caught fire and Rajasekhar was burnt alive inside the vehicle.