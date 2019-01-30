Home States Telangana

UK's University of Southampton to launch India Centre

The University of Southampton had earlier worked with TISS on a project on inequality in income distribution and its implication on health.

Published: 30th January 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: UK-based University of Southampton will launch its India Centre at the University later this year to address critical challenges related to sustainable development and economic growth. The varsity aims at strengthening its links with the government, businesses and industries in India through the initiative.

Among others, Tata Institute for Social Sciences (TISS), Hyderabad and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) Hyderabad are the two city-based partner institutions that the University has been working with. Some collaboration with IIT Hyderabad is also in the pipeline though talks are still in the nascent stage, Prof SS Padmadas, Associate Dean of the Faculty of Social and professor of Demography and Global Health told Express.

“We have discussed student exchange programmes where TISS students would spend time in Southampton and vice versa. Likewise, there would also be a faculty exchange programme,” he said.The academic exchange like sharing courses, online courses, case studies and asking students to work on the same project from two different angles are the other curriculum innovation aspects that the University is trying to explore with TISS Hyderabad.

The University of Southampton had earlier worked with TISS on a project on inequality in income distribution and its implication on health.“Our aim is to the gap between research and policy-making and therefore we look forward to collaboration with local educational institutions,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp