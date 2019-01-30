UK's University of Southampton to launch India Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: UK-based University of Southampton will launch its India Centre at the University later this year to address critical challenges related to sustainable development and economic growth. The varsity aims at strengthening its links with the government, businesses and industries in India through the initiative.

Among others, Tata Institute for Social Sciences (TISS), Hyderabad and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) Hyderabad are the two city-based partner institutions that the University has been working with. Some collaboration with IIT Hyderabad is also in the pipeline though talks are still in the nascent stage, Prof SS Padmadas, Associate Dean of the Faculty of Social and professor of Demography and Global Health told Express.

“We have discussed student exchange programmes where TISS students would spend time in Southampton and vice versa. Likewise, there would also be a faculty exchange programme,” he said.The academic exchange like sharing courses, online courses, case studies and asking students to work on the same project from two different angles are the other curriculum innovation aspects that the University is trying to explore with TISS Hyderabad.

The University of Southampton had earlier worked with TISS on a project on inequality in income distribution and its implication on health.“Our aim is to the gap between research and policy-making and therefore we look forward to collaboration with local educational institutions,” he added.