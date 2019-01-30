Home States Telangana

Undue delays: Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak applicants in the lurch

Since 2014, as many as 59,666 applications have been received by Hyderabad district revenue authorities.

Published: 30th January 2019 07:42 AM

wedding, marriage, hand holding, hands

Representational image.

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the overwhelming response for TRS government’s flagship welfare schemes — Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak, people have been facing more rejection than receiving benefits. In the last three months, owing to elections to State Assembly, many beneficiaries continue to make rounds of the revenue offices to avail the benefits.

Though the Hyderabad district revenue officials claim to have already submitted a list of eligible beneficiaries under the scheme for approval, the pendency of applications is attributed to delay in releasing of funds by State government’s Treasury Department.

While the revenue authorities have approved 49,747 applications and released a total of Rs 319.22 crore to beneficiaries, the remaining 9,919 applications are pending at various levels in the concerned department for approval. However, the revenue officials claim that applications were being delayed at the constituency level as they are sent there for the approval of the MLAs.

Waiting for benefits

G Raju, father of one of the brides, has been waiting for four months for Kalyana Lakshmi scheme beenfit for his daughter’s marriage.  “Even after the marriage, we didn’t receive a single rupee from the State government. The mandal revenue officials conducted a field level inquiry and they said that it takes one month to get sanctioned amount from the government,” he said.

The status of the application on ‘Telangana epass.cgg.gov.in’ website, showed that `1,00,116 was sanctioned, but the application is pending at the Revenue Divisional Office.“We have taken financial support from my relatives for my daughter’s marriage. If we get scheme benefits that will solve our financial problems.”

Alleging that the revenue officials are negligent in completing the formalities, he said: “The government should fix a time frame for scrutiny of application and disbursement of the amount to the eligible beneficiaries under the scheme.”

Hyderabad district revenue officials, meanwhile, said that “the department officials have completed the process and eligible beneficiaries applications forwarded to Finance Department for release of funds”.
They said that “3,689 ineligible beneficiaries applications were rejected and remaining 6,230 eligible applications were forwarded to the Finance Department for release of budget”. “We don’t have any authority to release the funds and its the Finance Department which releases the amount to the beneficiaries,” said the officials.

