Home States Telangana

Warangal artist’s ‘Dandi March in eye of needle’ finds place at Satyagraha Memorial

The Memorial, situated at Dandi in Navsari district of Gujarat, will be dedicated to the nation by Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Published: 30th January 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Dandi March miniature work of Warangal based artist M Ajay Kumar | Express

By Anil Kumar
Express News Service

WARANGAL: Warangal-based micro artist and micro-sculptor Mattewada Ajay Kumar, who carved a sculpture of ‘Dandi March’ popularly known as ‘Salt Satyagraha’ in the eye of a needle commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary last October, has found a place in the ‘National Salt Satyagraha Memorial (NSSM).

The Memorial, situated at Dandi in Navsari district of Gujarat, will be dedicated to the nation by Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.Ajay Kumar is one of the 12 artists selected from across the world and the only Telugu person to display his work at the memorial.

He told Express that he was contacted by IIT Bombay team coordinator Sethu Das after the news about his work was published in several English newspapers.   “Das was  impressed with the miniature sculpture of Dandi March. He asked me to allow the sculpture to be displayed at the NSSM museum. Since it is a national project signifying the history of Indian freedom struggle, I readily agreed,” Ajay Kumar said.

“My father Mattewada Venkatacharyulu was a freedom fighter. The miniature sculpture of Dandi March is a tribute to my father from whom I learnt the art of making gold ornaments, our family profession as well as carving micro sculptures,” he added.

The miniature sculpture is now displayed at the “welcome centre gallery” in room No: ‘241 at the museum. The number, incidentally, indicates the 241-mile distance which 80 Satyagrahis led by Mahatma Gandhi marched from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to the coastal village of Dandi.“I am very glad to be a part of such an important project,” Ajay Kumar said.

The NSSM project has been executed by the Union Ministry of Culture under the guidance of a High Level Dandi Memorial Committee (HLDMC), designed, coordinated and implemented by IIT Bombay in association with an international design team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp