Warangal artist’s ‘Dandi March in eye of needle’ finds place at Satyagraha Memorial

WARANGAL: Warangal-based micro artist and micro-sculptor Mattewada Ajay Kumar, who carved a sculpture of ‘Dandi March’ popularly known as ‘Salt Satyagraha’ in the eye of a needle commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary last October, has found a place in the ‘National Salt Satyagraha Memorial (NSSM).

The Memorial, situated at Dandi in Navsari district of Gujarat, will be dedicated to the nation by Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.Ajay Kumar is one of the 12 artists selected from across the world and the only Telugu person to display his work at the memorial.

He told Express that he was contacted by IIT Bombay team coordinator Sethu Das after the news about his work was published in several English newspapers. “Das was impressed with the miniature sculpture of Dandi March. He asked me to allow the sculpture to be displayed at the NSSM museum. Since it is a national project signifying the history of Indian freedom struggle, I readily agreed,” Ajay Kumar said.

“My father Mattewada Venkatacharyulu was a freedom fighter. The miniature sculpture of Dandi March is a tribute to my father from whom I learnt the art of making gold ornaments, our family profession as well as carving micro sculptures,” he added.

The miniature sculpture is now displayed at the “welcome centre gallery” in room No: ‘241 at the museum. The number, incidentally, indicates the 241-mile distance which 80 Satyagrahis led by Mahatma Gandhi marched from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to the coastal village of Dandi.“I am very glad to be a part of such an important project,” Ajay Kumar said.

The NSSM project has been executed by the Union Ministry of Culture under the guidance of a High Level Dandi Memorial Committee (HLDMC), designed, coordinated and implemented by IIT Bombay in association with an international design team.