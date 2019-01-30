Home States Telangana

What’s brewing? K Chandrasekhar Rao, Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet in Visakhapatnam

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, before leaving for Visakhpatnam on that day, will perform house-warming ceremony at his newly constructed house in Tadepalli in Guntur district.

Published: 30th January 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to call on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Visakhapatnam when the latter travels to the port city to take part in Visakha Sarada Peetham’s annual day celebrations on February 14. Both the leaders are expected to script strategies to dethrone AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the ensuing Assembly elections there. Rao had earlier described this as his ‘return gift’ to Naidu for participating in Telangana Assembly elections in December.

The Visakha Sarada Peetham annual day celebrations will be organised from February 10 to 14 under the aegis of Peetham head Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi. On the last day - February 14 — a Purnahuti for Rajasyamala and Vana Dura yagams — will be conducted. The pontiff has invited Chandrasekhar Rao to the yagam.

Chandrasekhar Rao had visited Sarada Peetham recently. He recently conducted Sahasra Chandi Yagam under the guidance of Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi at his farm houses in Erravalli.Recently, TRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao met Reddy at the latter’s Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad and both of them discussed the formation of a Federal Front at the national level.

At that time, both leaders announced that the TRS president will soon visit Andhra Pradesh to further discuss the Federal Front with Jagan Mohan Reddy. Reddy had, in-principle, agreed to be part of the Front.

According to sources, the Opposition leader in AP, after completing the house-warming ceremony on February 14 at 8.21 am, is likely to fly to Visakhapatnam and participate in the annual day celebrations.

Naidu’s nightmare?

K Chandrasekhar Rao has, on multiple occasions, criticised AP CM Chandrababu for fighting elections and participating directly in Assembly polls here. After winning, Rao said he would give Naidu a ‘return gift’

