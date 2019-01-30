‘Will scrap PM Fasal Bima Yojana’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress party assured that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and other such schemes will be discontinued and new farmer-friendly plans will be devised, claimed Nana Patole, the chairman of All India Kisan Congress.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Southern States Congress Conference held at the party’s Telangana headquarters on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

The AIKC chairman gave the example of the Congress government in Chattisgarh having announced a paddy procurement price of `2,500 per quintal. “This is how prices will be announced across the country,” said Patole.

“We will announce a nationwide loan waiver after coming to power in Centre. However, this is not the only solution we will offer. We want to establish food processing industries near farm lands,” he said.

‘PMFBY looting farmers’

Meanwhile, representatives of Kisan Cells took turns to talk about how PM Fasal Bima Yojana was making money for corporate companies. They claimed that farmers were being given meagre amounts compared to their contributions.