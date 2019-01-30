Woman dies of swine flu, first death in Telangana this year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 43-year-old woman who was suffering from swine flu died late on Monday night. The woman who hailed from Mahbubabad district was shifted to Gandhi Hospital from a private hospital in Malakpet at around 12 midnight but she died 20 minutes later.

Doctors from Gandhi Hospital said that it is second swine flu death this year. However, health officials said that it was the first death across the State.



While 15 new cases of swine flu were reported on Tuesday, a total of 271 cases were detected from January 1 to 29. TS stands fifth in the country in the number of swine flu cases reported from Jan 1 to 27.