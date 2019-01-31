Congress to deliberate on Lok Sabha tickets in February

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress party will resume its selection process of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the first week of February. TPCC leaders had initiated the process in the first week of this month. Senior leaders had held a three-day marathon review meeting on the matter. Prospective candidates were asked to plead their cases in the meeting.

“The dates are not decided yet. But it will be in first week of February,” said a senior leader from the party. TPCC members are awaiting to see if MLA contestants who lost in the recently held State Assembly elections will be given a chance again in the upcoming elections.

Earlier, All India Congress Committee had directed TPCC leaders to constitute five committees for the Lok Sabha polls, including Pradesh Election Committee, Publicity Committee, Campaign Committee.

‘VVPAT slips should be counted’

Meanwhile, party leader Addanki Dayakar, who contested and lost from Thungathurthy Assembly constituency, reiterated his demand to count VVPAT slips. He said that officials had not addressed his concerns satisfactorily.