Home States Telangana

Congress to deliberate on Lok Sabha tickets in February

The Congress party will resume its selection process of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the first week of February.

Published: 31st January 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress party will resume its selection process of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the first week of February. TPCC leaders had initiated the process in the first week of this month. Senior leaders had held a three-day marathon review meeting on the matter. Prospective candidates were asked to plead their cases in the meeting. 

“The dates are not decided yet. But it will be in first week of February,” said a senior leader from the party. TPCC members are awaiting to see if MLA contestants who lost in the recently held State Assembly elections will be given a chance again in the upcoming elections.

Earlier, All India Congress Committee had directed TPCC leaders to constitute five committees for the Lok Sabha polls, including Pradesh Election Committee, Publicity Committee, Campaign Committee.
‘VVPAT slips should be counted’

Meanwhile, party leader Addanki Dayakar, who contested and lost from Thungathurthy Assembly constituency, reiterated his demand to count VVPAT slips. He said that officials had not addressed his concerns satisfactorily.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Lok Sabha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp