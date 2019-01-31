Dindi Lift Irrigation oustees demand higher compensation

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: The State government’s Dindi lift irrigation project aims at lifting the Krishna water from the Srisailam reservoir and providing for the irrigation and drinking needs of the Munugode and Devarakonda constituencies, notorious for its prevalent drought and fluoride impact. At an estimated cost of `6,190 crore, the scheme will help irrigate about three acres of land across 14 mandals in the Munugode and Devarakonda constituencies of Nalgonda district, as well as five more other mandals in Mahbubnagar district.

Under the project, the State government had decided to acquire 13,093 acres of land under the project, the compensation for the oustees being `5,15,000 per acre. The oustees, however, are of the opinion that the compensation they are being given is too little as compared to what they are losing. They also expressed this grievance at a recent meeting held with Special Collector KMV Jagannadha Rao.

While talking to the official, the oustees demanded that the compensation be made `20 lakh per acre instead of `5,15,000 as the present market rate is such. “At present, the market rate per acre for the lands we are asked to give up is `25 lakh to `30 lakh. It is only fair that we get paid at least `20 lakh,” said an aggrieved oustee.

“The Special Collector warned us that if we refused to give the land, the government will acquire the land under the Land Acquisition Act and will pay only `3,60,000 per acre,” the villager said. “He also asked us to submit an application demanding the compensation. He said he will submit it to the Collector,” he added.